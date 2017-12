Have your say

Police looking for a missing teenager believe he may be in Peterborough.

Joseph Charlott, aged 16, has been missing from his home in Carlisle since October 25.

Joseph has family connections to both Peterborough and Hastings, and is believed to be frequenting those areas of the country.

He is described as being, white, 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Cumbria police on 101.