Missing Peterborough schoolgirl found

A schoolgirl who went missing from her Peterborough home two weeks ago has been found safe and well.

Emilija Jurgalaite, (14), was last seen on Wednesday 1 May, wearing a black coat and white Nike trainers.

An appeal to trace her was set up on social media, with posters put up across the city in an attempt to find the teenager, while friends and family scoured the area looking for the Lithuanian.

Today, a police spokesman said the Jack Hunt pupil had been found this morning (Monday). The spokesman said: “Emilija has been found in London and is safe.”

Last week her mum, Goda, made an emotional appeal to find Emilija.