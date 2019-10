A man who went missing in Peterborough was found safe and well last night.

A large scale search operation, including the police helicopter was launched yesterday, after the man, aged in his 30s was reported missing.

Police had initially been called to concerns for his welfare in Welland, but the search covered much of the city, including Stanground.

Today, officers confirmed the man had been found safe and well at about 10.15pm last night.

