A property in Westlode Street in Spalding was the target of an overnight burglary between the 15 and 16 of July.

Between the Sunday night and Monday morning, a garage on Westlode Street was broken into, with a yellow mini moto and a Dewalt drill set stolen.

The police are appealing for anyone who knows or saw anything, or has been approached by anyone selling items similar to the above.

If you do have any information that you think could help, please contact the police touch on one of the following ways:

* Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference (508 of 16 July) in the subject box;

* Call 101 quoting reference number 508 of 16 July;

* Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org