Met Police confirm attack on prison officer is being treated as terrorism

An attack on a prison officer at a maximum security jail by two inmates is being treated as terrorism, the Metropolitan Police said.

Four other prison staff were injured in the incident at HMP Whitemoor in March on Thursday.

Brusthom Ziamani, one of the inmates alleged to have carried out the attack. Photo: Metropolitan Police

RELATED: Convicted terrorist named as inmate who allegedly carried out ‘cowardly and vicious attack’ on prison staff

A Met statement said: “At approximately 9.10am, on January 9, two prisoners are believed to have approached and attacked a prison officer.

“The prison officer received injuries to his head and neck and it is believed the attackers used improvised bladed weapons during the assault.

“The two prisoners were subsequently detained by other prison staff, some of whom also suffered injuries.

“Five members of staff at HMP Whitemoor, including the seriously injured officer, were subsequently taken to hospital following the incident. All five have since been released from hospital.

“Both attackers were also wearing belts with various items crudely attached.

“Due to the circumstances relating to this incident, it was deemed appropriate for the investigation to be carried out by officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

“Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), has now confirmed the matter is being treated as a terrorist attack and the investigation continues at pace.

“The incident itself was quickly contained and dealt with by prison staff and from our enquiries thus far, there is nothing to suggest any continuing threat inside or outside of the prison system linked to yesterday’s incident.

“Both the prisoners suspected to have been involved in the attack remain in prison. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Boris Johnson has thanked prison staff and the emergency services for their “courageous response” to the suspected terror attack at HMP Whitemoor.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “My thoughts are with the prison staff who were injured in the suspected terrorist incident at HMP Whitemoor and I would like to thank them, and the emergency services, for their courageous response.

“We owe those who keep us safe a huge debt of gratitude.”