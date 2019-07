Two men arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released under investigation.

A man was taken to hospital after the emergency services were called to reports of violence in Arkwright Way, Gunthorpe, at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Police at the scene

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said both men have now been released under investigation.

