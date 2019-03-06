Men jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds of clothes from Superdry in Peterborough

Two men caught stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from Superdry in Peterborough have been jailed.

Four men, all from Hertfordshire, were arrested in Priestgate, on Thursday afternoon (28 February) after CCTV cameras tracked them getting into a black Jeep.

Police investigating in Priestgate near where the men were arrested

At 12.05pm a call came into police saying four men had just loaded up a shopping bag with items from Superdry in Queensgate shopping centre and left without paying, heading in the direction of Trinity Street.

Nearby officers were deployed who intercepted the black Jeep in Priestgate and swiftly arrested the four men on suspicion of theft from a shop.

On Saturday (2 March), Daniel Cimpoeru, 24, Remus Ritiu, 32 and Marian Negulescu, 35, all of High Street, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, were charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

Florin Epure, 46, also of High Street, Waltham Cross, was charged with two counts of assisting with theft from a shop.

On Monday (March 4) they appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where they admitted the offences.

Negulescu was sentenced to four months in prison for each offence, both to run concurrently, while Cimpoeru was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for each offence, to run consecutively.

Epure was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, with Ritiu being required to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, both to be carried out within the next year.