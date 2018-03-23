Men jailed after burglaries in Peterborough

Two men have been jailed for committing burglaries in Peterborough.

Glen Graham (31) of no fixed abode was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for shed and garage burglaries and theft from a vehicle.

The vehicle theft was overnight in St Peter’s Road on March 10.

He was also sentenced for stealing from a shop in Bourges Boulevard on March 13, a non-dwelling burglary in Alderman’s Drive on March 14 and a non-dwelling burglary in New Road on March 11.

He also entered three different business premises on the same night.

Neal Jones (26) of no fixed abode received 14 weeks in prison at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court for non-dwelling burglaries and shoplifting.

Jones was sentenced for a non-dwelling burglary in Church Street on March 13 and theft from a shop in Bretton on February 23.

The convictions follow a 30 month sentencing for prolific Peterborough burglar Paul Priestley.