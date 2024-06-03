Men in court charged with making off without paying 'large bill' at Turtle Bay in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The men were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (June 3)

Two men have been charged with making off without paying ‘a large bill’ at a Peterborough city centre restaurant.

Cambridgeshire Police said there were reports men made off without payment after they ran up a ‘large bill’ in Turtle Bay in St John’s Square, and were not able to pay for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Ellis, 29, of Naseby Close, Peterborough and Jerome Ancient, 38, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich have both been charged with making off without payment.

Ellis was also charged with possession of cannabis.