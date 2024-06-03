Men in court charged with making off without paying 'large bill' at Turtle Bay in Peterborough
Two men have been charged with making off without paying ‘a large bill’ at a Peterborough city centre restaurant.
Cambridgeshire Police said there were reports men made off without payment after they ran up a ‘large bill’ in Turtle Bay in St John’s Square, and were not able to pay for it.
Marcus Ellis, 29, of Naseby Close, Peterborough and Jerome Ancient, 38, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich have both been charged with making off without payment.
Ellis was also charged with possession of cannabis.
Both men are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (3 June).