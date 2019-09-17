Men drinking in parked car in Peterborough arrested for ‘obstructing police officer’ and ‘breaching Public Order Act’

Two men seen drinking alcohol in a parked car have been arrested.

At about 6.15pm yesterday (Monday) officers came across the men in Star Road, Eastgate.

Police news

The man in the driver’s seat, aged 39, is alleged to have failed to provide a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

The passenger, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of breaching Section 5 of the Public Order Act - using threatening, abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both men remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.