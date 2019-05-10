Men arrested over keyless car thefts in Peterborough

Two men have been arrested in connection with thefts of keyless cars in Peterborough.

Officers stopped the suspects on the B1043 at Sawtry at about 1pm. A 28-year-old man from Boston was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Crime news

A 22-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they have since been released under investigation.

If you own a keyless entry car please help protect your vehicle from being stolen by considering these steps;

Place keyless vehicle keys or fobs in a metal container or signal blocker pouch to reduce signal boosters from connecting with the keys contact your car dealer to discuss the digital features of your car as there may be software updates you can take advantage of check if your keyless entry fob can be turned off It is advised keys are kept as far away as possible from the parked car. This is because criminals are known to use signal boosters, which triggers the keys to unlock the vehicle. Keeping your keyless entry fob out of sight is not enough – thieves only need to get near to the key to amplify the signal.