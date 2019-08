Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after entering the building site at the Hampton Lakes development.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 6) with reports of two men acting suspiciously and entering a building site in Hampton, Peterborough.

Police news

“Officers attended and the two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary. An investigation is ongoing.”