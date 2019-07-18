Men arrested in connection with series of offences in Stamford and Bourne

Two men havve been arrested in connection with a series of offences in Stamford, Bourne and Sleaford.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 3.48pm and 10.46pm on Monday, July 15.

The men were traced by investigating officers and arrested the following evening by Northamptonshire Police.

It is believed the incidents involved in this series consisted of:

• An attempt robbery in Churchill Avenue, Bourne. The victim was a 12-year-old boy and an attempt was made to steal his mobile phone.

• Attempt thefts at a salon in St. Paul’s Street, a financial advisors in Ironmonger Street (both Stamford) and a dental practice in Carre Street, Sleaford.

• An attempt burglary at the Welland School of Dancing, Broad Street, Stamford.

• Theft of a phone from a property in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.

• Reports of attempted sexual assaults at McDonalds at the Holdingham roundabout (A15/A17). Two men are believed to have tried to get young teenage girls to kiss them.

• Suspicious activity was also reported at the Toft House Hotel in Lound Road, Bourne and the George Hotel in Stamford.

Officers are continuing to investigate this series and anyone with information about other incidents in these areas is encourage to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire police on 101, quoting incident number 421 of July 15