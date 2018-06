Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.

The arrests were made after officers stopped and searched a car in Ham Lane, Orton Waterville, last night (Wednesday, June 13) at approximately 9.10pm.

The men arrested were a 20-year-old from Nottingham and a 21-year-old from an undisclosed location.

They have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they remain.