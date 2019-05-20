Men arrested after police spot car suspected to have been involved in bilking

Two men have been arrested after police spotted a vehicle in Spalding suspected “to have been involved in bilking offences over the past few days”.

Officers on patrol yesterday (Sunday) noticed the grey Fiesta on the A16, Main Road, at Spalding at 5.11pm. They suspected it was involved in bilking incidents - evading payment or defrauding - in Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne, Whaplode, Spalding and the Cambridgeshire area.

Police news

The car failed to stop for officers when requested, eventually coming to a stop in Bourne where two men aged 38 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

Several tanks of diesel fuel were discovered in the back of the vehicle and the pair remain in custody.