Two men have been arrested after a knife was seen in Bridge Street yesterday (Monday, January 7).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers were called yesterday at 11.15am to reports of two men with a knife in Bridge Street, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and two men were arrested under suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in public and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“Further details are unavailable at the moment.”