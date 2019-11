Two men have been arrested following a drugs warrant in Peterborough this morning (Wednesday).

Officers from the Cambridgeshire police Impact Team found a substantial amount of cannabis at the property in Hetley, Orton Goldhay.

Drugs seized during the raid in Hetley. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 47-year-old and a 64-year-old were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs.

Both men remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.