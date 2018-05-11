Men accused of supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Peterborough appear in court

Three men accused of supplying class A drugs in Peterborough have appeared in court.

Kurtis Perry, Trehmayne Clarke and his father, Leslie Clarke, all appeared in the dock at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday) after they were arrested yesterday.

Trehmayne Clarke was arrested in a taxi on the Rivergate Roundabout in Peterborough city centre yesterday, while his father and Perry were arrested outside Field Walk.

Trehmayne Clarke (22) of Field Walk in Peterborough, is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

Perry (19) of Long Furrow, Wolverhampton, and Leslie Clarke (52) of Towler Street in Peterborough, are both charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine.

None of the defendants indicated a plea to any of the charges during the short hearings.

The court heard the case in two hearings, with Trehmayne Clarke and Perry appearing together, followed by Leslie Clarke on his own.

Trehmayne Clarke wore a grey tracksuit, while Perry wore a blue tracksuit, and both men listened carefully while legal submissions were made.

There was no bail application from Trehmayne's solicitor, but Angela Holland, representing Perry, did apply for her client to be released on bail.

He was released from custody ahead of the next hearing, with conditions he live and sleep each night at the Long Furrow address, he is not to come to Cambridgeshire apart from to attend court hearings or pre-arranged appointments with his solicitor, and he signs on at his local police station every day. He was also given a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Leslie Clarke, who wore a dark jacket and jeans, was also given bail after his solicitor, Claire Thornley, made an application to the court.

He was told he must live and sleep each night at Towler Street, and was given a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He thanked chair magistrate Mr Wealleans as the hearing finished.

All three will next appear at Peterborough Crown Court on June 8.