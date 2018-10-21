Masked raiders grab equipment worth £100,000 theft

The manager of a firm which lost £100,000 when it was burgled by masked men believes other firms are also being targeted by the “gang”.

RTC Plant Services in Milton Business Park, Werrington Bridge Road, Milking Nook, which sells construction and agricultural products, had large amounts of high value goods stolen following a break-in at around 8.45pm on Wednesday last week.

A CCTV image from the firm

The construction and agricultural dealers said the thieves had badly damaged the premises, with security gates, showroom doors and office doors all ripped off.

A statement issued on Facebook last Thursday added: “The burglars were in our premises until 1am this morning. They have stolen large amounts of high value goods.

“These items include Husqvarna chainsaws (petrol/battery), hedgecutters, strimmers, generators, Husqvarna disc cutters and also diamond blade discs. These items are all new.

“If anyone gets offered anything like this, or has information on the burglary, please let us know.”

Cambridgeshire police scenes of crime officers attended the scene, but the firm’s manager Dave Ellis said on Tuesday he had not heard back since from the force.

Moreover, he said he had been contacted by owners of similar businesses in and around the city claiming that they had also been targeted.

He added: “Other people have been done by the same gang.

“Since we put it on Facebook we’ve had people send us pictures, they’ve taken similar goods like chainsaws.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of reported thefts of a similar nature and officers are currently keeping an open mind as to whether this investigation is linked to others.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.