Masked raiders get away with thousands from Spalding building society

Masked men armed with a sledgehammer got away with thousands of pounds in a raid on a Spalding building society.

Two offenders, wearing balaclavas, used sledgehammers to break a glass door of the Nationwide Building Society in Hall Place, Spalding, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, October 24.

A G4S van was parked outside at the time but staff quickly closed their doors and no one was injured.

After breaking in to the building society, offenders took a cash cassette containing several thousand pounds and then left in a car, driven by another person. The vehicle, believed to be small and dark blue, clipped another as it left, and has damage to the driver’s side at the front.

