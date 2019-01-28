Masked men fled with thousands of pounds of cigarettes before evading police helicopter during pursuit

Masked men fled with thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes before evading a police helicopter during a pursuit.

Officers were called at 3.36am on Saturday (January 26) to reports of a burglary in progress at the Best One store in Greenways, Sawtry.

Two masked men were seen running from the location on foot with cigarettes before officers arrived on scene.

The men were believed to have then entered a vehicle – a red BMW – and a police pursuit began with the help of the NPAS police helicopter.

During the pursuit the vehicle was lost. No arrests have yet been made and an investigation has been launched.

DI Anthony Grief said: “Tackling burglary is a force priority and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around this time.

“We are also keen to trace anyone who may have any dash-cam or CCTV footage they think may be of use to the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 63 of January 26, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.