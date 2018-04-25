March fly-tipper ordered to pay more than £2,500

A March man has been ordered to pay more than £2,500 in fines and court costs after being prosecuted for fly-tipping by Fenland District Council.

Richard Key (36) of Wimblington Road, March, illegally dumped large quantities of household waste in Barkers Lane and Lambs Hill Drove, March, between October 20 and 31 last year.

The fly-tipped rubbish

The council launched an investigation after receiving reports of alleged fly-tipping from a member of the public.

Waste deposited across the two sites consisted of a sofa bed and sofa, double mattress, cushions, a walking aid, a wooden draw, carpet offcuts, plasterboard, cardboard packaging and general household waste.

Streetscene enforcement officers examined the fly-tipped rubbish and traced it back to Key. He was interviewed in January when he admitted the waste belonged to a member of the public who had paid him to take the waste away.

The originator was shocked that the material had been disposed of illegally, having paid for the disposal in good faith.

Key appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 17, where he admitted two offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He was fined a total of £1,160 and ordered to pay the council’s investigation costs of £1,084.08.

He was also ordered to pay £150 court costs and £116 victim surcharge.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious offence which not only results in considerable cost to the public purse to clear but is also harmful to the community and the environment.

“We will not tolerate such offences and will continue to rigorously investigate incidents of this nature and prosecute the perpetrators wherever possible.

“Individuals and businesses should always check that whoever they get to clear waste is licensed, and should obtain a waste transfer note.

“We urge anyone who witnesses fly-tipping to help us catch these criminals by giving us as much information as possible.”

Members of the public are urged to report fly-tipping to Fenland District Council via its website at: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/clean-streets via Twitter or Facebook - @FenlandCouncil - or in person at any of its one-stop shops or community hubs.