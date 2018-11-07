March burglar sentenced after CCTV appeal

A prolific burglar has been convicted after he was caught following a public appeal.

Robert Brammer, (42), was caught after officers released CCTV images of him climbing over a fence and stealing a telescope from a house in Upwell Road, March, on Sunday, 5 August.

He was arrested on Wednesday, 29 August, after a member of the public identified him from the pictures. During an interview he admitted to a further seven burglaries in the March area between June and August.

Brammer, of Wisbech Road, March, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last Thursday (1 November) after pleading guilty to burglary.

He was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme.

DS Mark Plitsch said: “Brammer is a prolific burglar and thanks to the help of the public we were able to identify him and bring him to justice.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority as the effect it has on families can be devastating.”

