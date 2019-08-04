Manhunt to find killer let out on day release to visit Tesco

A convicted killer with severe mental health problems has gone missing after being let out of prison to visit Tesco.

Peter Atkins (66) was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.

Peter Atkins in Tesco

A public appeal was issued on Friday, but officers are no further forward in locating him.

Atkins was detained under the mental health act for killing his pregnant daughter's husband Stephen Provoost in 2001 while he slept beside her in their bedroom.

The killing was described as 'mind-chilling' by the judge in the case.

DI Dave Savill said: “For Peter to not return from free time is out of character. We know he was seen withdrawing cash at Royston Tesco at 2.10pm and then travelled to Royston town centre by bus, getting off outside Morrisons supermarket in Baldock Street.

“Peter is on twice-daily medication for paranoid schizophrenia and may become aggressive or irritable without his treatment.

“It is very important for anyone who believes they may have seen Peter to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

He is described as a white man of a stocky build, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing black trainers, dark blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

It is believed he may have used the rail network to travel from Royston. He could be anywhere in the country but does have links to South Wales.

Anyone with information about Peter’s whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire police on 101. Anyone who sees him should call 999 but not approach him due to his unpredictable nature.