Manhunt launched missing prisoner with links to Peterborough

Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner who has failed to return.

Ambrose Farrell, aged 33, was released from Hollesley Bay in Suffolk on temporary licence for a short period of home leave, but failed to return to a designated collection point yesterday afternoon, Tuesday (March 5).

He is serving a four-year sentence for burglary and has links to Peterborough and Leeds.

Farrell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build and with short brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.