Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault on two women in Peterborough.

On Saturday March 17 two women were assaulted in Harris Street, Millfield. One of the victims received serious facial injuries as a result of the attack.

Officers would like to speak to Jabbar Farooq, 22, from Peterborough in connection with the incident.

Anyone who knows Farooq’s whereabouts should contact police by dialing 999 and quote CF0143970318.