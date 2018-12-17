Manhunt launched for wanted criminal with dual identity thought to be in Peterborough or Eye

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted and thought to be in the Peterborough/Eye area.

Steven Craggs, also known as Steven Leach, is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries, recall to prison and failing to answer and comply with bail conditions following his release from prison earlier this year.

WANTED: Steven Craggs, also known as Steven Leach

The 42-year-old has links to the Eye area in Peterborough and also Lincolnshire.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact police by calling 101.