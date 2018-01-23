Manhunt launched for Peterborough man wanted for kidnap - public told do not approach

A police manhunt is underway for a Peterborough man wanted for kidnap.

Hamilton Araujo De-Jesus, 18, from Peterborough, is wanted in connection with a kidnap on November 17, 2017, in Paston, Peterborough.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: "De-Jesus is known to frequent Lincoln Road and Peterborough city centre.

“We urge members of the public not to approach him, but to call us immediately with any information regarding his whereabouts.

“Anyone caught protecting him may face prosecution."

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 01480 425880 or 101 or report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.