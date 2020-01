A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught with a wheelbarrow full of stolen power tools.

The 21-year-old from St Ives was arrested in Hampton Gardens on Friday evening on suspicion of burglary after police were called by a member of the public.

Stolen power tools which were recovered. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He has since been released under investigation with the power tools returned to their rightful owner.

Police were unable to clarify which part of Hampton Gardens the theft took place in.