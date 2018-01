Lincolnshire Police are seeking information on a wanted man with links to Spalding.

Police are eager to here from anyone who knows the whereabouts of Stephen Keith Pickering.

The 42-year-old is wanted on a court warrant issued on October 5 for driving offences.

Pickering also has links to Boston.

Anybody who knows where he is should call 101 and quote incident 225 of January 2 to the call-taker.