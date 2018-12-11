Man who twice burgled Peterborough charity shop caught after drunken rampage through St Neots

A man who twice burgled a Peterborough charity shop was caught after going on a drunken rampage in St Neots.

Alfie Biddle, 28, broke into the Sue Ryder shop, in Eye, near Peterborough, on August 4 and again on August 19.

On the second occasion he stole a Nintendo WII console, two computer speakers and jewellery. He also took £50 in change from the collection drawer.

Police found his fingerprints on a bottle of Pepsi Max left at the scene but it was not until 18 October when he was arrested following a series of incidents in St Neots.

First, in Monarch Road, he threw a rock at a Peugeot car, hitting the front passenger door where a nine-year-old boy was sitting.

The driver, the boy’s mother, got out and confronted Biddle, who responded by verbally abusing her and punching her to the side of the face.

A member of the public tried to comfort the victim but she was sexually assaulted by Biddle.

He made off and then later that day forced a bus carrying vulnerable, disabled adults to stop by standing in the road in Queen's Gardens.

He verbally abused the driver before again making off but was tracked down to an address in Eaton Socon and arrested.

Biddle, of Flamborough Close, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to affray, battery, sexual assault, criminal damage and two counts of burglary.

On 30 November at Cambridge Crown Court, Biddle was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Neil Patrick said: “Alfie Biddle went on what can only be described as a rampage that afternoon, whereby he was violent and intoxicated, committing numerous random acts of violence, sexual violence, damage and disorder.

“He caused deep upset to the victim’s and members of public who witnessed his actions, resulting in distress to all involved.”