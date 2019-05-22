Man who threatened to stab victim with knife in Market Deeping warned he faces jail

A man who admits threatening to stab another man with a knife in Market Deeping was today (Wednesday) warned he faces jail.

Nathan South produced the weapon during an incident at 1.30am in the town’s Market Place and used it to threaten Ryan Phillips.

Crown court news

South (20) of Churchfield Close, Deeping St James, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to a charge of threatening a person with an offensive weapon as a result of the incident in the early hours of March 2 this year.

South also pleaded guilty to a charge of affray arising out of a separate incident on the same night.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned sentence until next month for the preparation of a probation report and granted South bail on condition that he does not enter on-license premises and does not contact the victim.

But the judge told South: “I am only adjourning the case for a report because of your age and your previous good character.

“You will know, because it is on the news almost every day, that knife crime is out of control in this country.

“Here you were at 1.30 in the morning threatening to stab someone with a knife.

“I don’t want you to be under any illusion. When you come back for sentence the overwhelming likelihood is that it will be jail. This sort of behaviour simply will not be tolerated.”

Edna Leonard, representing South, told the court that her client had no recollection of the events that led to him being charged.