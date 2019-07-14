Man who strangled ex-partner until she fell unconscious only stopped when young son walked in

A man who strangled his ex-partner until she fell unconscious has been jailed.

Adam Hubbard, of Beck Row, Bury St Edmunds, attacked his former partner in April this year.

The 28-year-old became angry after the woman told his new girlfriend that he had been driving around in a stolen car, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

At about 11am on April 28, Hubbard visited his ex-partner in Cambridge and pleaded with her to lie to his new girlfriend about the claim, but she declined and an argument ensued.

Hubbard strangled the woman until she passed out.

The victim, whose five-year relationship with Hubbard had broken down in June last year, later reported the assault to police.

Hubbard found this out two days later and attempted to get her to withdraw the allegation, the court heard.

Hubbard was arrested two days after this. He later admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), intimidating a witness, receiving stolen goods, driving while uninsured and driving without a licence at a previous hearing.

Hubbard was sentenced on Thursday (July 11) at Peterborough Crown Court where he was jailed for 12 months.

He was also handed a restraining order for five years, preventing him from contacting his victim.

DC Sean Clery, who investigated, said: “Although Hubbard admitted these offences, his actions were totally unacceptable.

“Hubbard’s intent was clear and he admitted via text message to his victim that he only stopped strangling her because their young son walked into the kitchen.

“The victim was incredibly fortunate to come away only with pain and headaches as a result of this nasty attack – the outcome could have been much worse.

“I want to thank her for having the bravery to report the assault to us and support a conviction.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities and our officers work tirelessly, every day, to bring perpetrators to justice.”

