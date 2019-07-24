Man who stole meat from Peterborough B&M pulled out knife when confronted by staff

Have your say

A man stole meat from a Peterborough shop and pulled out a knife when confronted by staff.

Jack Stevens (26) went to the branch of B&M in Boongate on January 14 and began filling a carrier bag with meat worth about £24.

When approached by a member of staff Stevens made his way to the exit without paying.

In the car park the carrier bag broke and the contents spilled onto the ground. When staff tried to detain him he produced a Stanley knife, picked up the items and left.

Stevens, of Morley Way, Woodston, Peterborough, denied theft from a shop and possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Cambridge Crown Court he was found guilty of both counts and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

PC Jake Owen said: “Stevens brazenly strolled into the shop, helped himself to items and left without any intention of paying.

“He also showed little regard for the staff as he produced the knife while making his escape.”