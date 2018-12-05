Man who sought out lone women to indecently expose himself to is jailed

A man who indecently exposed himself to women in Cambridgeshire shops has been jailed and handed a 10-year extension on his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Jimmy Rabbeth, 20, was jailed for a year and a half at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday, Monday December 4, after pleading guilty to five counts of indecent exposure and carrying an offensive weapon.

JAILED: Jimmy Rabbeth

The court heard how Rabbeth sneaked up on lone women and intimately touched himself on five occasions in Cambridge between November 2017 and January of this year.

He was arrested on Sunday, 31 January, at his home in Enys Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, after officers identified him through CCTV.

During the investigation officers were made aware of another incident of indecent exposure on a train, during which he was caught carrying a knuckle duster.

DC Sean Denby said: “Rabbeth sought out lone women and made them feel uncomfortable for his own satisfaction.

“His actions were nothing short of disturbing and this sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take this kind of behaviour.”