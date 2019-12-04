Man who sliced off victim’s thumb with meat cleaver jailed

A man who sliced another man’s thumb off with a meat cleaver during a fight on a housing estate in Cambridge has been jailed.

Elliot Habergham (23) attacked the victim, who was collecting his bike from a house in The Rodings, on August 17.

Elliot Habergham

Habergham began to argue with the victim, before threatening him and pulling out what witnesses described as a meat cleaver from his pocket

He swung the cleaver towards the victim, a man in his 20s, a number of times forcing him to raise his arm to protect himself. In doing so, Habergham sliced off the man’s thumb and lacerated his index finger.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where doctors reattached his thumb, but warned that he would never have full use of that hand again.

Habergham, of Rustat Close, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for nine years and nine months at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, November 28.

DC Mike Minett said: “This was an unnecessary act of violence that has left the victim with life-changing injuries. Despite this the victim has shown admirable resilience throughout.

“I’m glad we have managed to get justice for the victim and I hope this encourages people to think twice before carrying weapons.”