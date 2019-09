Have your say

A man who kneed, bit and spat at a police officer has been sentenced.

Mindaugus Biliunas (33) of Bristol Road in Northfield, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable at Peterborough Station on April 18.

He also admitted criminal damage at Huntingdon Station on April 8.

He was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer and £135 to the Crown Prosecution Service.