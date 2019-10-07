Man who ‘fled from outside Waitrose in Peterborough after police chase’ charged with dangerous driving and possession of drugs

A man who allegedly fled from outside Waitrose in Peterborough after a police chase has been charged with dangerous driving.

At about 10pm on Saturday officers began a pursuit with a Peugeot 307 which had failed to stop in central Peterborough.

Waitrose in Peterborough

The vehicle mounted the pavement outside Waitrose in Bourges Boulevard and the driver ran away from the scene.

Police have now arrested and charged a man with dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

He has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 7.