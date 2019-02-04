Man who exposed himself to adults with young children in Peterborough jailed

A man who exposed himself to adults with their young children in Peterborough has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Earl Allen (47) of no fixed abode was found guilty of indecent exposure at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (January 30).

Crown court news

The court heard how Allen approached a group of people in Orton Goldhay on July 27 last year and told the children to turn away before dropping his trousers and exposing himself.

Allen, who has already served the time on remand, was also given a 24 month criminal behaviour order, with conditions including not to beg and not to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Doyle, said: “Allen sought out this group of adults with their children and made them feel incredibly uncomfortable for his own satisfaction.

“His actions were nothing short of disturbing and this sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take this kind of behaviour.”