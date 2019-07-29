Man who died in Whittlesey B1040 ditch crash was driving, police confirm

A man killed after a car crashed into a ditch on the B1040 was behind the wheel, police have confirmed.

Roger Van Kerro (41) of Rowell Way, Sawtry, died at the scene after the single vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 17, despite two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian and Magpas air ambulances all being called to the scene.

The car which crashed on the B1040. Photo: Terry Harris

The fatal incident occurred at about 2.11pm when a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney. It left the road and careered into a water filled ditch near North Bank.

A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry, who was driving the car, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire police said earlier this month the woman had been driving the car, but today (Monday, July 29) a police spokesman confirmed that Roger was behind the wheel when the crash occurred.

The investigation is continuing with police seeking to determine what caused the crash.