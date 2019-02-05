Man who demanded he be sent to prison is sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court

A man who threatened his probation officer because she wouldn’t send him to prison has been granted his wish by a judge.

Grant Henry, 26, visited the probation offices in Newmarket Road, Cambridge, on 7 January where he confronted the woman and demanded to be sent to prison because he had nowhere to live.

Peterborough Crown Court news

When the woman said having nowhere to live didn’t justify being sent to prison he started shouting and became aggressive.

Another probation worker heard the commotion and attempted to intervene. Henry punched the reception desk, threatened the pair and said he would set fire to the premises.

Henry threatened police officers when they arrived and was arrested. When he was searched officers found a knuckleduster.

Henry, of Ditton Walk, Cambridge, admitted two counts of using threatening behaviour and one of possession of a weapon in a public place.

On Friday (February 1) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 25 weeks in prison.

PC Ross Howard said: “Although there may be sympathy for Henry’s situation, having nowhere to live isn’t an excuse to threaten people and carry an offensive weapon.

“This was a frightening experience for those involved and they were genuinely fearful for their safety.”