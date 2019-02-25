Man who dealt cocaine and heroin from a Kinder Egg is jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Have your say

A man who was caught with class A drugs stashed inside a Kinder Egg has been jailed.

Craig Stark, 35, was spotted engaging in a drug deal by officers on patrol in Huntingdon on 3 August, 2018.

As they approached, Stark and two other men fled but they managed to detain Stark after a struggle.

On him they found cocaine and heroin hidden in a Kinder Egg, and more drugs in his room at a B&B hostel, worth more than £600 altogether.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for 26 months at Peterborough Crown Court today (25 February).

Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Drugs devastate lives and cause misery for our communities.

Often drug dealing and violence go hand-in-hand, making it vital that we catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report