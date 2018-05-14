Man who collapsed in Peterborough store was victim of gift voucher scam

A man taken ill in a retail store had nearly been the victim of a £800 gift voucher scam.

On Friday, May 4, a man in his 50s collapsed at Asda Living in Brotherhood Shopping Park.

Police at the time said the man may have been the victim of a scam, with Asda in no way implicated. However, last week police revealed the man had indeed been the victim of a telephone scam.

Amanda Large, crime prevention officer, said: “We have had a recent scam reported to police where a telephone call was received from a female purporting to be from the customer’s bank.

“She advised that monies had been taken from the customer’s account - they would be able to refund it to him but only if he was able to go to the local supermarket and obtain £800 worth of gift vouchers.

“They stated that they wouldn’t be able to give him his money back if he didn’t do this. Once vouchers were obtained and the voucher codes passed to the bank, they would then refund the original amount taken and the £800 for the vouchers.

“The customer did go and obtain these vouchers, but thankfully the supermarket became suspicious as to why he needed so many and refunded him as they realised this was a scam.

“Whilst at the supermarket he received 17 telephone calls from the scammers who were after the voucher codes. They are very persistent. Thankfully no money was lost or handed over this time.”

She added: “The message is simple - the bank, the police or your building society will never ask you to verify your personal details or PIN by phone or offer to pick up your card or any cash/vouchers from you.

“Hang up if you get a call asking you for any such details or to do anything like withdraw cash or purchase vouchers. We really do need to raise awareness of these scams as more and more older people are being targeted and the fraudsters are getting smarter.”

The victim this time was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance. It is not clear what condition he was in.