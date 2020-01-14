Man who breached begging ban jailed

A man who breached his Criminal Behaviour Order six times has been jailed.

Mark Guy (40) of Monkswell, Cambridge, was handed the indefinite order not to beg on March 27 last year.

Mark Guy

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week he pleaded guilty to breaking it on October 30, December 9, 14 and 24 and twice on January 6. He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks imprisonment.

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) remains in place and states he must not beg anywhere in Station Road, Cambridge, or Station Square. He also must not beg outside any Tesco, Co-Op or Sainsbury’s stores in the city centre or within 10 metres of any cash machine in the city centre.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “Guy was issued the CBO to address his prolific begging behaviour which was problematic despite receiving financial support and having his own accommodation.

“This is the second time he has now been before the courts for breaching this order so his suspended sentence has been activated along with a further sentence.

“CBOs are issued by the courts as a method of tackling the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. Breaching the order is taken seriously by the courts and as this case demonstrates, can result in a prison sentence.”