Man who bit off part of victim's thumb in bar brawl jailed

A man who bit part pf another man’s thumb off during a “movie style bar brawl” in a pub has been jailed.

Jack Goldstraw (31) attacked the victim in the smoking area outside the Pig and Falcon in New Street, St Neots, at about 11pm on September 16 last year.

Jack Goldstraw

Goldstraw sat opposite the victim, who is in his 30s, and words were exchanged before he charged towards him with a chair above his head.

The pub landlord, who was outside cleaning, described how a “classic movie style bar brawl” had broken out involving Goldstraw, the victim and two other men.

As the victim grabbed Goldstraw from behind in an attempt to drag him off of his friend, he bit down hard on the joint of his left thumb.

However, the man only realised the extent of the injury after the fight had calmed down. The end of his thumb was discovered on the floor of the smoking area and placed in a glass of ice, but surgeons at Addenbrooke’s Hospital were unable to reattach it.

Goldstraw, of High Street, Kimbolton, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at trial and sentenced to six years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

DC John Whitworth, who investigated, said: “This was a vicious and gruesome act of violence, which has left the victim needing continuing treatment.

“I’m glad we have managed to get justice for the victim and I hope this encourages people to think twice before getting embroiled in alcohol-fuelled brawls.”