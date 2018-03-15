Man who attempted to meet young girl he groomed online given suspended prison sentence

A man who attempted to meet a teenage girl he groomed online has been handed a suspended sentence and put on the Sex Offenders Register.

Adam Wynn-Greaves of Thames Road, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to meeting a girl under 16 following grooming and three counts of making indecent photos.

Today (Thursday March 15), at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for 10 years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The 41-year-old admitted to using social media applications like KIK to chat to girls online.

On 14 September last year he started talking to a girl called Roxanne who told him she was 15 at the beginning of the conversation.

Wynn-Greaves was asked if he was bothered that she was only 15 and he told her that ‘it was just a number’.

They started talking about work and school before the conversation turned sexual and he asked for pictures. He also sent the girl a picture of himself.

The pair arranged to meet in Huntingdon the next day but instead Wynn-Greaves was met by a man who called police.

Wynn-Greaves was arrested and his phone and iPad were seized

Officers found 163 indecent images of which 73 were graded category C, 47 category B and 43 category A; the most severe.

Detective Sergeant James Sheffield said: “It was made clear to Wynn-Greaves on a number of occasions that the girl he was speaking to was under age but he continued to speak to her in a sexual way and arranged to meet her with the intention of taking advantage of her.

“While the majority of people use social media to keep in contact with their friends and family, some use it as a tool to contact children and young people.

“Talk to your children about how to stay safe online, keep information private or block someone.”

Further information about applications that are available can be found here https://www.net-aware.org.uk/networks