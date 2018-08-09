Man who attempted to break into Peterborough shop jailed

Have your say

A man who attempted to break into a Peterborough shop has been jailed.

Matthew Masters (29) was seen trying to force his way into Premier Foods in Winslow Road, Netherton, at about 3am on July 7.

Officers arrested Masters at the scene and discovered a number of tools in a bag he was carrying.

Masters of Kirkmeadow in Bretton, Peterborough, was charged with attempted burglary and going equipped for burglary.

On Tuesday (August 7) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to three months for each offence to run concurrently, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing.

A previous suspended sentence of a year was also imposed, meaning Masters was jailed for a total of one year and three months.

Detective Sergeant Gary Brown said: “We know the devastating impact burglaries can have on victims. That’s why it is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”