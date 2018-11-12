Man who attacked Peterborough taxi driver before six-hour siege with armed police escapes immediate jail sentence

A man who attacked a taxi driver with CS spray before having a six-hour stand-off with police has avoided jailed.

Gerard Kinlan, 36, got into the taxi in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, at about 2.35am on 25 May and asked to be taken to Outfield in Bretton.

Police at the scene of the stand off in Bretton. Photo: Terry Harris

When he arrived Kinlan initially provided a bank card to pay the fare. But while the driver was on the phone to complete payment Kinlan got what is believed to have been a can of CS spray out of his pocket.

The driver noticed the canister, ended the call before payment was made and handed the card back. As Kinlan left the vehicle he discharged the spray, but the quick-thinking driver managed to divert the angle of the canister so the liquid went onto the windscreen.

When Kinlan got out of the vehicle he discharged the spray again, causing the driver’s throat and face to begin stinging. The victim then managed to drive away and raise the alarm.

Officers tracked Kinlan down to a nearby property but he refused to give himself up and was believed to be armed with knives.

A negotiator was called and a stand-off lasting nearly six hours ensued, with Kinlan making threats and demands for money. At about 9.50am Kinlan came out of the property and was arrested.

Kinlan, of Fellowes Gardens, in Peterborough, admitted possession a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, assault causing actual bodily harm and making off without payment.

On Friday (9 November) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Constable Peter Hume said: “The victim in this case was simply going about his job when he was subjected to a completely unprovoked attack.

“For the sake of a few pounds Kinlan attacked the man, causing him significant distress.”