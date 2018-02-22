Man who attacked ex’s new partner in Stamford pub given suspended jail sentence

A man who launched an attack on his ex’s new partner in a pub has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Wayne Rauchfleisch went with a group of people into the Mill Stone Inn in Stamford where he knew his ex would be as she was involved in running the karaoke at the pub.

Lincoln Crown Court heard his former partner came up to him to ask what he was doing - but was attacked before he could say anything. He suffered a dislocated hip and other injuries in the attack.

Rauchfleisch, (41), of Masterton Road, Stamford, admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm as a result of the incident on 23 December 2016. He was given a 15 month jail sentence suspended for two years with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a five year restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

Mark Achurch, prosecuting, said that the ex’s new man Spencer Campbell-Waggott approached Rauchfleisch to ask him what he was doing but before he could say anything he was attacked.

Mr Achurch said “The defendant grabbed him. He was then pushed and pulled out of the back door of the pub.

“The complainant was stood with his arms up in a surrender position. Moments after that he was thrown to the floor hit the ground hard. He felt a huge pain to his hip.

“As he hit the floor the defendant was on top of him with his arm around his throat.”

Rauchfleish then walked back into the bar leaving Mr Campbell-Waggott lying on the ground in agony.

An ambulance was called to the pub and Mr Campbell-Waggott was given gas and air before being taken to Peterborough Hospital. He was diagnosed with a dislocated hip. A later examination revealed he also had a loose piece of bone in his hip. He also received injuries to his nose, sternum and knee.

Mr Achurch said that as a result of the injuries Mr Campbell-Waggott was left on crutches and was subsequently laid off from work. Several months later he was still in pain on a daily basis and had difficulty sleeping.

Mr Achurch said “He describes the situation as a nightmare.”

Recorder Andrew Easteal, passing sentence, said he accepted that Rauchfleisch had not intended to cause such serious injury.

The Recorder added “You lost your self-control entirely. What you did was disgraceful and had devastating consequences.”

Tim Brown, defending, said Rauchfleisch had no previous convictions and acted out of character.

He said there had been ongoing issues between Rauchfleisch and his ex after their relationship ended.

Mr Brown said “He is not a man who habitually resorts to violence as a way of problem solving. On this occasion, very unfortunately, he behaved atypically. There was no previous desire for a confrontation.”

He added that the serious injury suffered by Mr Campbell-Waggott was as a result of the fall he suffered rather than from direct violence from the defendant.