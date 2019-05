Have your say

A man who assaulted a train driver at Peterborough Station has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Jack Clarke (23) from Fordhouse Lane, Birmingham, assaulted the driver on July 5, 2018 and later failed to appear at court.

Peterborough Station

After pleading guilty to the offences he has been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and fined a total of £585.